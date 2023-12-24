Somerset Trust Co Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,077,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $230.97. 1,231,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.93.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.