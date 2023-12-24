Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.0% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.74. 838,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

