Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.74. 408,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

