Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,859. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $132.14.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

