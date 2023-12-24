Somerset Trust Co Acquires 8,962 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,105.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 37,910 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 206.7% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 197.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360. The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.