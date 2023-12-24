Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 525 Shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM opened at $25.96 on Friday. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a market cap of $629.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

