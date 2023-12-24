Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,083,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG opened at $51.02 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

