Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,721 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $135,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.76 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $244.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,139 shares of company stock worth $5,817,157. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.