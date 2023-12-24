1,537 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $275.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $279.33. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

