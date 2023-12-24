Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $366,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $136.42 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

