Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

