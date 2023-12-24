31,816 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $410,211,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

