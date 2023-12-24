Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 1,752 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,173 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

