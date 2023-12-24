Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2,964.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.