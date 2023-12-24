Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

