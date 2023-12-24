First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 99 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $229.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.