Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 128.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

PSX stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company's stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

