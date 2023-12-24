Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 30,348 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 123,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $43.51 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

