Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

GLD opened at $190.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

