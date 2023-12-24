Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $96.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.78. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $97.06. The firm has a market cap of $861.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

