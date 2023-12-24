Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.18 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

