Sturgeon Ventures LLP Has $2.70 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its 200 day moving average is $218.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

