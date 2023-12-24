Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.6% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

