8,771 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

