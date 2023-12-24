Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 164,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,374.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,457,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

