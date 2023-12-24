Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.43 and a 200 day moving average of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

