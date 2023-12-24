Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 91,773,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.