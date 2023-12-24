Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 6,838,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,121,361. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

