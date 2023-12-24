Somerset Trust Co Sells 363 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 338,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,622. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

