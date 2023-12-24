SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,378. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

