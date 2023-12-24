Advocate Group LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

