Advocate Group LLC Has $6.11 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 451.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

