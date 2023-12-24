Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advocate Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.75. 240,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,240. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.08. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

