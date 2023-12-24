Advocate Group LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

