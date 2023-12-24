Somerset Trust Co Has $296,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,276,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $183.67. 218,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,851. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.92 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day moving average of $173.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.