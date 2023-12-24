Somerset Trust Co Increases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ACM traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $92.09. 459,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 225.64%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ACM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

