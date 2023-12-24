10,000 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.