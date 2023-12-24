Somerset Trust Co Invests $234,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 775,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,538. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,467,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $620,753.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

