Advocate Group LLC Acquires 11,549 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.5% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NTR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.07. 863,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.