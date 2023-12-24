Advocate Group LLC Acquires 98,883 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 993.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.77. 2,136,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,321. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

