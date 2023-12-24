Advocate Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advocate Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

