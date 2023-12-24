Advocate Group LLC Buys 21,078 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,177,000 after buying an additional 749,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GPK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,557. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

