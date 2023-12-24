Advocate Group LLC Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.29. The stock had a trading volume of 627,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

