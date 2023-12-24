Advocate Group LLC Buys 3,425 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after buying an additional 1,350,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after buying an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.68. 365,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,573. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

