Advocate Group LLC Decreases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $93,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,541 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. 1,265,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

