Advocate Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advocate Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.58. The company had a trading volume of 965,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The firm has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

