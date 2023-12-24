The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $5,594,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

