Advocate Group LLC Purchases 5,310 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.49. 22,531,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,312,507. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $87.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.