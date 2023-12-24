Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

