Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 7,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,327,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $122.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

